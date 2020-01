LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Paige Cagle, 26, of Lexington, admitted to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, on Wednesday, before U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell.

According to Cagle’s plea agreement, on March 1, 2019, officers were informed from a third party that he had received pornographic images from Cagle involving children. Cagle admitted to officers that on 4 to 5 occasions, she had sexually abused a minor child from the age of 9 months to approximately 1.5 years old. Cagle further admitted that she made two videos of the sexual abuse while in Joplin, Missouri, and three videos of the sexual abuse while in Clark County, Kentucky. Cagle admitted to sharing the videos she made with others via Dropbox. Cagle further admitted that she possessed additional images of child pornography, specifically images of female children ages 4 to 13 years of age, in her Dropbox account and admitted that she would give out her Dropbox password, so that others could upload images into her account.