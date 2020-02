JOPLIN, Mo. -- As the stormwater construction near 7th Street and Illinois Avenue continues, work will soon begin on the west side of Illinois Avenue, creating a lane shift for southbound drivers. Upon completion of this project, the stormwater capacity that includes both Joplin Creek and Iowa Branch will be expanded and help to prevent future flooding in the area.

Currently, workers are finishing the installation of inlets and sidewalks on the east side of the Illinois Avenue. Upon its completion, the project will move to the west side for inlet installation. During this time, the single southbound lane will shift to the northbound traffic’s left turn lane. Northbound drivers turning west/left will share the through lane with northbound drivers. These lane shifts are estimated to occur for one week, weather permitting.