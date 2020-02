LONDON (AP) — English Premier League champion Manchester City was banned by UEFA from the Champions League for two seasons on Friday for “serious breaches” of spending rules and failing to cooperate with investigators i n a seismic ruling against one of world football's wealthiest clubs.

The Abu Dhabi-owned team was also fined 30 million euros ($33 million) after an investigation that was sparked by leakedinternal correspondence showing City overstated sponsorship revenue in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.