Coming Soon to Pittsburg: New Schlanger Park Attraction

Pittsburg city commissioners dive right into the first meeting of 2020 by giving the green light on a new project at Schlanger Park that is sure to make a splash.

The city recently was awarded a grant through the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism called the “Land and Water Conservation Fund.”

That funding will go to a project that will remodel the old swimming pool at Schlanger Pakr into a splash pad.

It was the city commission who officially accepted the grant Monday night.

But the Parks and Rec Department announced that thanks to the Everybody Plays Committee along various city staff, contractors, and donors across the community, the grant had been matched.

Doubling not only the funding for the project, but perhaps even the possibilities for what the new attraction will entail.

“[The Everybody Plays Committee is] very thankful for the support that we have gotten for all of the projects that have happened at Schlanger Park,” Parks and Rec Director Kim Vogel told the commission. “And we have really made an effort when those donations come in, to try and match that money.”

Vogel adds that Parks and Rec is still working with architects on the structure’s design, the deparment is aiming to come back to the commission with concrete plans in March.