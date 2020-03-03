Columbus Trails Group beginning work, in part due to grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Members of the Columbus community are making sure people can get up and get active.

Dan Walters Member, Columbus Trails Commitee, said, “It’s going to benefit the whole community and help people get outside.”

Members of the Columbus Community are hard at work.

The Columbus Trails Group was out over the weekend doing pre-construction on a new project.

Mike Goodwin Board Member, Kansas Trails Council, said, “We have a program called Trail in a Box and we try to help people who’s like to build trails to be able to do that.”

After a visit from Mike Goodwin with the Kansas Trails Council, volunteers created the Columbus Trails Committee.

“We started looking in town and where we could find area where there was land available,” said

The trails committee was recently awarded a grant from KDOT’s Safe Routes To School Program.”

“This is just a planning stage and then we will pick out the most, the areas that we think, will do the most good and then we’ll start working on getting the funds for those through other grants.So this grant just helps us to fund other grants hopefully it gets us a plan and then lets of know where we can make the most impact,” said Walters.

This initial grant will pay for a study and plan for sidewalks and a possible trail system.

“We’re going to focus on getting safe routes to school for our kids so they can walk safely to school but also benefit the community.”