COLUMBUS, Ks. — The city of Columbus will break-in its new disc golf course this weekend.

The Columbus Classic will take place at the city park this Saturday. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. for youth, recreation, advanced and senior players.

Competition starts at 9. The public can tour the course at noon.

Proceeds will go towards Titan Kids – which is a program that helps kids in the district with basic needs and services.