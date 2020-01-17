Columbus teen honored with skate park

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A local teen who died in a house fire back in 2015, is being remembered in a special way.

Following his death, Ian Quall’s parents donated money to the city of Columbus for a skateboard park in his memory.

Plans were put on pause for a few years because of funding, but now the vision is coming to fruition.

Work started on the park back in December, the estimated opening date is January 31st.

American Ramp Company built skateboard ramps and a pump track.

The project is funded by both private donations and park fund reserves.

Jan Houser, City Council Member, Columbus, said, “When any of us lose a son, there’s nothing more important than honoring this child and he deserves it. And the city of Columbus is such a good place, we just give and give and give to residents all the time”

Houser says the park is a great place to remember Ian as he made many memories there.

She also says there will be a ribbing cutting in April, with a community fun day featuring food trucks and vendors.