Columbus softball recipients of $5,000 Royal Charities donation

COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Kansas City Royals are helping one southeast Kansas softball team renovate fields.

The Columbus Softball Association is the recipient of a $5,000 donation from Royals Charities, the charitable foundation of the Kansas City Royals.

With those funds, the Association plans to completely update one of the fields that hasn’t been touched since the 1960’s.

It was originally constructed by the Rockettes, the first women’s softball team in Columbus, in an effort to no longer practice in cow pastures.

So, with this donation, some much needed improvements can now be made

“Whenever other teams would come in, they would say, ‘Oh yeah, these are the dugouts. Watch your head.’ And it was dangerous. It wasn’t the best, and so, with the help of this, it will be one more thing to help us improve even more.” Aimee Saporito, Coach, Columbus Softball Association



The Columbus Softball Association plans to first fix the outfield fence and get new grass for their fields.

They plan to start construction sometime in the coming months.

Last year, Royals Charities gave out more than $1.5 million to 71 organizations.