Columbus seeks grant for road repairs

Starting Wednesday, the City of Columbus will begin a data study on High School Street to help them obtain a grant.

The city will be using the data collected to apply for the the community development block grant in November. This state-funded grant is used to help communities in Kansas make improvements to their area when they don’t have the funds.

Crews will be assessing the traffic on the road from Maple Street to 160 Highway to express that there is a need for road repairs.

Monitors out Wednesday won’t be in the way and they won’t be slowing down traffic.