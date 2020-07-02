COLUMBUS, Ks. — Columbus residents can expect to see an increase on their water bills this month.

Residents who live within city limits will be charged a base fee of $25.50 for each water meter that includes 1,000 gallons and will be charged $7.44 per thousand gallons after their initial one thousand.

Outside city limits residents will be charged a base of $34.69 and will pay an additional fee of $9.73 once they go over their monthly allowance.

These charges will continue to increase annually starting on January 1, 2021.

An effort was made to reach out to the Columbus City Administrator on the changes however we did not receive a response.