Columbus Public Library now offering curbside services

COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Columbus Public Library is now offering curbside service to get books and movies out to residents.

Restrictions set by the state still don’t allow the library to operate at full capacity, so offering this option will allow them to still offer services.

In the meantime, library staff will be prepping for when they can reopen, like setting chairs and computers six feet apart.

But until they can start allowing people inside again, they hope they can make their curbside service easy to do.

Lauren Dainty, Director at Columbus Public Library, says, “They would contact us either over the phone, they could e-mail us, or message us on Facebook. [They would] let us know the kinds of materials they would like to request, and we’ll prepare their items. Then, they give us a phone call when they are ready to pick up, and we’ll meet them outside, drop the items off in their car, and they’re on their way.”

The curbside service is offered Tuesday through Thursday.

To get in contact with the library, you can call 620-429-2086.

Dainty adds, the Library Board of Trustees is working to see how they can host summer reading this year while practicing social distancing.