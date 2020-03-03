Columbus pool house’s fate still up for debate

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The city of Columbus calls on the community to determine the fate of a long standing area landmark.

The city’s pool house has stood in its city park since 1936.

City leaders say due to the building’s deteriorating structure, they are looking to tear it down.

However, residents are wanting to keep the building standing and create a committee to advise city leaders on how to move forward.

Larry Ketcher, Columbus Resident, said, “We’re getting a committee together to see if we can use it for another purpose, maybe a museum type deal something that does with the history of Columbus.”

City leaders say they would like to look into the possibility of using grant funding to renovate the building.

The City Council will continue discussions on the building at their next meeting.