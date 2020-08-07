Columbus Police Department still seeking vandals

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Columbus police are making progress trying to apprehend two suspects who vandalized a Southeast Kansas park, but they still need your help.

Sometime between the hours of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 28th , and 6 a.m, Tuesday, the Columbus City Park was vandalized.

The pavilion, old pool house, tennis courts, basketball courts, among other locations were spray painted.

Police have arrested one of the suspects, but are still trying to locate the second individual.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 620-429-1332 or 620-429-3992.