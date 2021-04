COLUMBUS, Ks. — In Southeast Kansas, the Columbus Project is looking for volunteers to help complete the city’s first nature trail by the end of the month.

The organization will have two trail workdays on Sunday, April 18th and Sunday, April 25th beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to park at the Eddington Park soccer fields south of Highway-160 and 20th Street.

Boots and gloves are recommended, but all other necessary tools will be provided.