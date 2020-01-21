Columbus library to begin delivery service

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The Cherokee County Public Library is adding delivery to its list of services.

The library wants to provide access to people unable to visit the library due to injury, illness, or disability.

The Library On Wheels will provide free delivery of regular or large print books, magazines, dvds, and audiobooks.

You must be a Columbus resident who lives within the city limits.

If you’re interested, contact the library to receive an application by mail or e-email.

Fill out the application and preferred reading survey, return it to the library, and start receiving your items.