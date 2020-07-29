Columbus launches new trash program

COLUMBUS, Ks. –The city of Columbus has a new program to tackle trash and provide some uniformity in the community.

Starting August 3rd, the city will begin taking requests for 95-gallon trash carts.

Carts will be available upon request at no cost to residents.

There is a limit of 200 carts as the city pilots the trash cart program, so you’ll want to get your name on the list early.

Residents will receive the brochure for the trash cart program with your August water bill.

The city says they will go to complete cart system by 2022.

For any questions, contact city hall at 620-429-2159.