Columbus in need of new animal shelter

City leaders in one Southeast Kansas community say a new animal shelter is needed.

Columbus police chief Jason Daniels says he's been looking at ways the city could potentially replace their current facility. He says that building is at least 20 years old, so it needs to be replaced for several reasons. It's in an area prone to flooding, plus part of the building can't be used because it lacks heating and air conditioning.

"It's in dire need of repair in certain areas, and that's where we come into our other problem is it's sitting in a floodplain, so if you make too many improvements, then you have to go through and elevate it and bring it up to the floodplain code,” says Chief Jason Daniels.

Daniels says he's actively working with other communities, taking advice from them to help plan the new animal shelter. It's not known when the city council could take action towards construction.