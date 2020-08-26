Columbus hires Community Development Coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The city of Columbus is preparing for the future by creating a new position.

The new Community Development Coordinator will be Jake Jetner. He’s a Southeast Kansas native.

In this new position he is hoping to tackle a couple of things from economic development to public health.

Jake Jetner, Community Development Coordinator, Columbus, said, “In the last couple months, the city of Columbus has formed a land-bank organization which is designed to promote home ownership in the community. And through that I think that we’ll be able to get a lot of folks that might not be able to otherwise, into homes. It’s been a long range goal of the city for a long time to build a trail system, that allows people to walk, hike and bike around the community safely.”

The city was able to create this new position through a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield. Jetner’s first day will be on Monday.

