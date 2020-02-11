Columbus High School Sophomore wins Happy Birthday, Kansas photo contest

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas student is celebrating after receiving major recognition.

Columbus High School Sophomore Ally Wells was presented with an award by Governor Laura Kelly for winning 1st place in the Happy Birthday, Kansas student photo contest.

Her photo of Columbus Neon Night was chosen for the 10th grade 1st place winner.

Ally says the picture was taken in the spur of the moment and she never thought it would do so well.

Ally Wells, said, “We were at the football game and the theme was neon night and after we won, we had this powder and it was all different like neon colors. The whole student section through it up and kind of spur of the moment picture. I definitely did not expect it, but it was an amazing trip going up there, meeting the Governor, and getting a tour of the capital building.”

The Kansas Historical Society received nearly 800 entries from 48 counties.