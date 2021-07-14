Columbus has a new Building Permit System for construction projects

COLUMBUS, KS – The city of Columbus is hoping to make its building process more efficient.

The city has establishes a new Building Permit System for construction projects.

Officials have had a system in place, but there was no permit form for residents to fill out to help the city log structure sites.

As a result, utility workers would sometimes be blocked from getting to underground wires or pipes.

“A lot of times we run into people in the past have built something, we’ll have a drainage issue, we’ll have to go in there and clear out that ditch, well come to find out, they’ve built a garage halfway over where we need to alleviate that problem.” Says Jason Daniels, Columbus Police Chief.

The permit forms come at no cost, and can be picked up at Columbus City Hall.