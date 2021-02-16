Columbus Fire Dept. works to keep citizens warm

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The Columbus Fire Department is doing its best to make sure everyone stays warm in Cherokee County.

The department has been collecting and handing out blankets to those in need. After seeing the impact the cold weather has had on the community – Fire Chief Steve Burton reached out to the local non-profit – Dream Big Little One – for the blankets. Since its initial announcement – officials county-wide have gotten involved to make deliveries.

Steve Burton, Columbus Fire Chief, said, “We would deliver them here in town, and if it was the county, then we would reach out to any other fire departments that we work with or even our local sheriff department. Sherriff Groves had messaged us about getting his deputies to deliver them if needed.”

If you’d like to help – or know of someone who might need a blanket, you can contact the Columbus Fire Department through its Facebook page.

