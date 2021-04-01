Columbus Fire Department working to improve severe weather preparedness

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas Fire Department is doing what it can to be severe weather ready.

Severe weather season is approaching – and the Columbus Fire Department is undergoing training for its new Storm Command Center. The training actually began Wednesday and they’re using the May 22nd, 2011 tornado as an example.

The department has also updated the community’s emergency response plan.

Steven Burton, Columbus Fire Chief, said, “We’re really just trying to protect our first responders that are out spotting but also give our community the best heads up in the event of a tornado or something.”

The plan is to have the command center operational by the end of the month.