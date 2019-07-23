Columbus Fire Department adds new ladder truck

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Fire Department adds a new ladder truck to their fleet Monday.

This is the first ladder truck the department has ever had. When they needed a large apparatus like this, they relied on Galena or other neighboring cities. The department traded in one of their old trucks and only spent $50,000 to get the new ladder truck. They’re thankful for the help they’ve received over the years but they’re ready to have one of their own.

“We’re just very grateful to have our own now, It’s going to help us respond safer, you know, put our guys, in a two story situation or a downtown building situation, allow them to fight fires more efficiently or more safer.” Steven Burton, Columbus Fire Dep. Chief

All drivers at the department will spend at least eight training hours on the truck before its put into service.