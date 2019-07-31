Columbus fire calls down, yet 2019 is still a busy year

COLUMBUS, Kan. — While the amount of emergency calls has decreased for the Columbus Fire Department, 2019 has still been a busy year.

In 2019 so far, fire crews have responded to a total of 154 calls, compared to 203 calls at this time last year.

They attribute the decrease this year to a rainy spring, which meant less brush fires in wildland areas.

The department has also announced they have been selected for a grant from the Kansas Forestry Department for more wildland fire fighting equipment.

Columbus Fire received a new ladder truck last week that will be put into service in the coming weeks.

They add they will be announcing some community engagement opportunities soon which include an open house and fire prevention programs for businesses.