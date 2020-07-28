Columbus finishes basketball court renovations

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Renovations have been made to a basketball court in Columbus’ City Park.

The court now classifies as a high school basketball court.

Cement was laid down to expand what was already there.

This $25,000 project is covered by funds from local agencies and the city, all working in an effort improve city facilities.

Daniela Rivas, City Administrator, Columbus, said, “The purpose of that was to allow the high school to hold games here if needed. The city has been wanting to improve facilities for many, many years. And the city council that we currently have, the majority of them are big on improving our city facilities and you will see lots of improvements coming in the next year or two.”

The cement on the court will be covered with weather resistant flooring and signage still needs to be added.

The city hopes to have this project complete in a few weeks along with the expansion of their disc golf course.