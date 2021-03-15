Columbus Farmer’s Market looking to add vendors

COLUMBUS, Ks. — With Spring right around the corner, some area farmers markets are preparing to return.

That includes Columbus – where officials with the Columbus Farmers Market are currently looking for new vendors to join the upcoming season.

They’re currently looking for those who specialize in sweets, artisan goods, and coffee beans. The market will also be incorporating several new food assistance programs.

Bobbi Williams, Columbus Farmer’s Market Manager, said, “With the acceptance of SNAP it allows us to offer Double Up Food Bucks which means if someone comes in and uses their SNAP money to purchase at the market, we double that money and allow them to buy twice as much fresh produce.”

A meeting will take place on April 13th for those interested in becoming a vendor. For more information, you can contact the market via email.