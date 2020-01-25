Columbus elementary school hosts books and breakfast event

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A school in Columbus is placing a strong focus on building reading skills and relationships.

Central Elementary School hosted a books and breakfast event, inviting parents to come and read with their children.

Students picked out books and shared breakfast with a parent over a good read.

Organizers say they want to encourage parents to motivate their children to read because it is fundamental in their learning.

But more importantly, they say they want to foster relationships.

Kelly Walters, Reading Specialist, Central Elementary, said, “We just try to do a few events each year where we get parents in and we teach them the importance of reading and then get the kids excited about it.”

If students didn’t have a family member to read with, members of the community volunteered to step in and engage with the kids.