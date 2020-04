COLUMBUS, Kan. — A rural Columbus couple is back in jail after Cherokee County deputies found stolen property and meth in their home.

Deputies arrested 48-year-old Ernest Moore Jr. and 46-year-old Deena Kitch.

Investigators conducted a search warrant in connection to a recent burglary, recovering stolen property and seizing suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

This is the second time in less than a month the couple has been incarcerated for similar charges.