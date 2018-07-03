Columbus council asks voters about possible new rec center

The Columbus city council is considering asking voters to determine whether or not to build a new rec center.

Columbus mayor Grant Spieth says the city council will take up the question at tonight's meeting. He says they'll be asked to consider exploring the question to be placed on the ballot, perhaps as soon as this coming November.

Spieth says the idea for a rec center started with the Columbus Recreation Commission, but so far no final plans have been drawn up. He says along with a potential bond question, the city is also exploring other avenues of funding, like private donations. Spieth says before a question goes on the ballot, the city could hold meetings to invite public input.