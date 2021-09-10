Columbus community shows gratitude with annual “Military Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day”

COLUMBUS, Kans. — The Columbus community spent the day giving back to those who work on the front lines protecting our country and communities.

Today marked the annual “Military Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day” sponsored by Columbus area churches.

Every piece of food was provided for free by local businesses and organizations, including “Hatfield Motors,” “Sonic,” and the Lions Club.

The meals were prepared by Crossland Construction and handed out by students from Central Junior High School.

“Anytime we have a community event, whether it’s a benefit or whatever it is, our community always comes together and the response is so overwhelming and my kids do an outstanding job at giving back,” said Michelle Mosler, Central Junior High School Teacher

“They’re serving this country for us so serving lunch is the least we could do,” said Macee Troxel, Central Junior High School Student.

Roughly 250 meals were handed out and delivered throughout Columbus.

This is the twentieth year for the event.