Columbus community honors life of cherished teacher with special memorial

The spirit of a beloved Columbus community leader lives on through a generous donation.

Earlier this summer, Tricia Houser Boyes, or ‘Ms. Trish’ as her students called her, lost her battle with breast cancer.

In her honor, her family created a memorial fund to go towards the Good Shepard Day Care at First Christian Church in Columbus where she worked more than 15 years.

Through funds donated from the community, Good Shepard was able to purchase a bench for the late teacher in her memory.

“My son personally really loved her,” explained parent Kelly Walters. “So, it’s just great we get to have somewhere now that anybody can come and remember her, and remember how important she was to all of her kids.”

Right next to the bench stands a tree Tricia planted right before she passed as well.

In addition to the new bench, the organization has been able to use the memorial funds to repaint their play area to be more colorful–something Tricia always wanted.