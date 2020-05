COLUMBUS, Ks.–St. Rose Parish Hall in Columbus is offering summer lunches to adult residents from now until August 7th.



They are offering 5-sack meals a week with several options available.



You can pick them up Monday through Friday from 10:45 to 11:30 AM at 129 North Kansas Avenue.



This is for drive through only, no seating will be available inside.



To pre-order you can call 620-429-1556.



If you are in need of youth meals, guardians can call 620-429-3661 to request meals from Columbus schools.