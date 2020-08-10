Columbus budget shrinks by 5% for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The city of Columbus will have less money in its 2021 budget.

The budget is five percent less than this year’s–about $100,000 has been cut.

The total budget is $5.2 million.

A couple projects are slated for next year–street improvements and community development efforts.

Those are set to be covered by grants and local sponsors.

However the city did have to reduce spending by limiting a couple expenditures like seasonal and part time positions and delaying the replacement of certain equipment.