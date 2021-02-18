Columbus asking residents to check for water leaks

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Columbus city officials are asking for the community’s help in solving what could potentially be water problem.

They want residents to start searching for potential leaks in the city’s pipelines. This effort was announced after water usage in the city was increasing more than usual. While the cause is likely residents leaving their faucets and-or shower-heads dripping – the city hopes the community can help identify whether it’s a bigger problem.

Jake Letner, Columbus Community Development Coordinator, said, “Just asking that our residents get out, walk around their house and really just try to listen and see if they can hear any bubbling water or running water, or anything like that.”

If residents find any leaks, they’re asked to contact the emergency water sewer line at (620) 762-1014.