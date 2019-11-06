Columbia Man Indicted for Meth, Illegal Firearms After High-Speed Chase, Crash in Ozark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Columbia, Missouri, man who crashed his vehicle in a high-speed chase has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing methamphetamine and firearms.

Kenneth C. Fredenburg, 33, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The federal indictment charges Fredenburg with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

A Christian County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 driven by Fredenburg on September 25, 2019.

Fredenburg failed to stop, leading the deputy in a high-speed pursuit that reached 120 miles per hour until Fredenburg drove through a residential yard on Highway 65 in Ozark, Missouri, and crashed into a tree.

Fredenburg ran from the vehicle; the deputy took a female passenger into custody.

Law enforcement officers located Fredenburg in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 22, 2019, and he was placed under arrest.

Within the vehicle, the deputy found ~81.2 grams of methamphetamine, two 9 mm handgun, and a tactical vest.