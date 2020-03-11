Columbia Elementary safe room suffers water leak

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin school safe room is the site for yet another problem for Columbia Elementary.

Over the weekend, school officials discovered they were losing a significant amount of water from the piping on campus.

Initially unable to pinpoint the problem, they started planning to relocate students to the District Administration Building while they investigated where the water was going.

Monday morning, they were able to determine the leak was isolated to the safe room system.

That area is not in use due to other structural issues, allowing workers to shut that water supply off and allow classes to continue as planned.