Columbia Elementary gym closed due to safety concerns

The safe room and gymnasium at a Joplin grade school is closed over safety concerns.

The space at Columbia Elementary has been under observation due to ongoing structural issues.

On Tuesday, crack monitors alerted to movement in the building, prompting the school district to temporarily close the room.

Staff members add that’s not connected to any immediate threat but out of an abundance of caution.

A consulting firm from Springfield was on site Thursday to evaluate the structure to see if there are any new risks due to the movement.