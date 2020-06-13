NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Colleges across the nation are addressing budget shortfalls while planning for students’ safe return to campus.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College announces it is taking cost-saving measures to deal with lingering effects of the pandemic.

The college will take the following actions: seven faculty contracts were not renewed, ten staff members employment will end June 30th, the natural resource ecology and management program and the process technology program will be eliminated due to low enrollment.

Courses will be offered for students already enrolled.

The equestrian team will be suspended for the 2020-2021 season.