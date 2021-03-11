College Heights students to remain busy on Spring break

JOPLIN, Mo. — The week of Spring break is often a time for high school students to relax and unwind, but that won’t be the case next week for kids at College Heights in Joplin.

Students at College Heights Christian School started their day with a praise and worship concert, designed to help them to get ready to spread the gospel over the next week, both here in the Four States as well as other parts of the country.

It’s part of the 18th annual Missions Week for students at College Heights in Joplin. The pandemic won’t allow them to serve abroad this year. Instead, some will do mission work in other states – Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Texas. Hile others will stay in town and assist non-profits that serve people in need.

Lainey Lett, College Heights High School Senior, said, “A lot of prayer, doing a lot of prayer, and just asking God to give me the strength and let it be his hands and feet and not my own.”

Sarah Painter, College Heights High School Senior, said, “Every day we’re doing something different, the first day we’re going to Rapha House, the second day we’re going to Lafayette House, and everyday we have an exact plan of what we’re doing but just whatever they need us to do, we’re there, just to help serve.”

For Arianna Colandra, next week will serve as a blue print for the rest of her life.

Arianna Colandra, College Heights High School Senior, said, “I want to be a missionary, like full time when I’m older, and so for me, like the short term missions is kind of practice for when I’m older, and honestly missions like you can do that anywhere and so it’s nice to be able to practice that in Joplin.”

Lainey Lett says the whole idea of next week is to take her out of her spiritual comfort zone.

“We’ve talked a lot about doing some door to door evangelism, never done that before and I think that’s a very scary thing to do especially when it comes to talking to strangers about Jesus because he seems to be a controversial name in our society and in our world and so talking about him with strangers is a very scary thing,” said Lett.

And while the high school students will do mission work all of next week – College Heights Middle School students will be on day mission project in the Joplin on Friday.