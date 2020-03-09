College Heights Announces New Superintendent

JOPLIN, Mo. — College Heights Christian School Board announced in a statement Monday that Mr. Dan Decker has accepted the position of School Superintendent beginning July 1, 2020. Mr. Decker will succeed Dr. Jim Rhea, Interim Superintendent.

Dan Decker has served in education for nearly 30 years. He has worked in many positions over those years as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. He’s also served as an adjunct professor for William Woods University and Lindenwood University. He is a graduate of Lockwood High School, Baker University where he received his undergraduate degree, and William Woods University where he received his Master and Specialist degrees.

School Board Chairman, Matt Hunter, states that “College Heights Christian School looks forward to welcoming Dan into the school community and working together to continue the strong Christian legacy and academic excellence that College Heights has come to represent.”