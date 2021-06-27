GROVE, Okla. — Collectors from across the US were in Grove this weekend selling rare items.

Sunday wrapped up the Second Annual Northeast Oklahoma Coin Show.

The free event was held at the Grove Civic Center this weekend.

Vendors were selling coins, sports memorabilia, stamps and more.

A Nebraska vendor with her own YouTube channel started selling coins five years ago and hopes more people become interested in collecting.

Jaye Watermann, Lady Jaye’s Gold & Silver, says, “We’ve been doing a lot of great things like the Great American Coin Hunt. The U.S. Mint put the w quarters into circulation to start out and now they did a whole entire coin series that they put out with the w mint mark for people to search their change to get people interested in the hobby.”

Organizers say they are planning on holding this event every year.