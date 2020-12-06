Collectors Association Show takes place in the Four States

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Collectors from the Four States were in Carthage for the 28th Annual Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association Show.

Vendors were selling coins, sports memorabilia, stamps and books.

Organizers say they have seen a drop in vendors and shoppers from Coronavirus.

Brad Potter, Organizer, says, “This is the smallest turnout that we’ve had since I can remember putting on the show. Of course like I said people are real good about wearing their mask, but this is about what I expected for what we are dealing with.”

He plans on holding the 29th Annual Spring Collector Show on February 27, 2021 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.