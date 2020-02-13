Closings
Coler Street bridge in Neosho slated for replacement

NEOSHO, Mo. — A million dollar bridge replacement project means Neosho drivers will see some big changes.

Newton County is teaming up with the city of Neosho to build a new Coler Street Bridge just East of town.

The current low water bridge was built in 1965 and has a number of issues.

Work on a $1.2 million dollar replacement will start later this Summer.

It will raise the height of the bridge, creating a much larger structure.

Federal funding will pay for 80% of the cost, while the city and the county split the rest of the bill.

