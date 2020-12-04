Coleman Theatre to host Miracle on 34th Street

MIAMI, Ok. — The Coleman Theatre in Miami will host a stage version of the Christmas classic “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Since the pandemic, many holiday gatherings have been cancelled. This opportunity is a chance for people to enjoy a holiday play with their families in the theater. The play portrays the story of Kris Kringle.

It will show this Thursday and Friday night at 7:30 p.m., As well as this Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for adults will be $17 and seniors and students will be $12.