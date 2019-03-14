Coleman Theatre in need of a major update

MIAMI, Okla. - A Northeast Oklahoma theatre is hoping to raise money for much needed renovations and celebrate a major milestone at the same time.

The theatre has been entertaining people with preformers from all around the world since 1929.

" To quote some of our foreign tourist that come from Miami that come from Europe and Asia." " We never expected to see a place like this in your quaint little village." said Shannon Duhon, Managing Director of the Coleman Theatre

The Coleman theatre is celebrating 90 years.

" So many beautiful grand theatres like this facility no longer exist." said Shannon Duhon, Managing Director of the Coleman Theatre

And to help them meet the growing demands of entertainment the theatre is launching a campaign called "90 Dollars to Celebrate 90 years."

This will help them with the upgrades needed starting with the sound and lighting system which is more than 20 years old.

The new system could cost nearly 175 thousand dollars

" Our customers are going to benefit from that because it's going to provide them with an enhanced experience every time they come to the theatre the sound, is going to be deeper it's going to be richer the lighting is going to add to the quality of the productions and all of that is going to make for a wonderful experience." said Shannon Duhon, Managing Director of the Coleman Theatre

School programs in town use the theatre, and the Miami's own theatres benefits from it as well

Pamela catt says these enhancements are greatly needed for productions.

" Lighting is extremely important you can set mood and tone with lights." " It adds another element to a performance whether it be a theatrical a musical a musical performing group." said Pamela Catt, Miami Little Theater

She is hopeful for the support of the community for the campaign.

" It means so much to so many different people all ages of people it sort of defines who we are as a town." said Pamela Catt, Miami Little Theater

On April 18th the theatre will celebrate their birthday with a special showing, a birthday cake, and much more.

If residents are interested in donating to the campaign you can call the theatre at 918-540-2425.

