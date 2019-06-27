Cole Announces Bid for MO State Senate

CASSVILLE, Mo. —

David Cole, R-Cassville, announced today that he is running for the Missouri State Senate in the 29th District. Missouri’s 29th Senate District consists of Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Stone, and Taney counties.

Cole is a 5th-generation resident of Barry County and the 29th District with deep family ties to the area. Cole owns and operates a local law office in Cassville and is a small business owner of more than 20 years. Cole is also past-chair of the Missouri Republican Party and the 7th Congressional District.

In this role, he helped grow and sustain large Republican majorities in the Missouri Legislature. He also help secure conservatives victories in statewide and U.S. Senate and House seats.

“I am running for the Missouri Senate because I believe in Southwest Missouri conservative values,” said Cole. “Our faith is important to us. We believe in protecting life and our Second Amendment rights, and that government works for us, not the other way around. Those values made this country great.”

Cole is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University and then the University of Missouri where he balanced multiple jobs, raising his kids, and finishing law school. After school, Cole returned to Barry County to build his business and raise a family.

“Southwest Missouri is where my wife and I raised our kids and built our life. We love this community and want to give back to our neighbors and the folks who have been so good to us,” said Cole.

Cole plans to bring a fresh perspective to Jefferson City.

“I don’t hold any public office. The government doesn’t pay my way and I don’t want a career in politics,” said Cole. “My goal is to take our southwest Missouri conservative values to Jefferson City as a citizen legislator and make a difference.”