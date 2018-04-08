Cold Weather vs. Field Crops

The calendar may say spring, but recent bouts of wintry weather may end up having a big impact on local field crops.

Kansas State Extension crops and soil specialist Josh Coltrain says the cold, wet weather could have multiple impacts. For example, it could have a big impact on wheat that’s already been planted. As for other spring crops, like corn, Coltrain says perhaps the biggest impact is delay in simply planting the crop. As for what is already in the ground, Coltrain says it should be OK.

“It would take some pretty serious cold, and extended cold to have any real issue on the ones that are planted,” Coltrain says. “We have a little bit, I guess, kind of spiking up out of the ground. In reality, that point that’s through the ground might get burned off or froze off, but it’s probably going to come out of it just fine.”

Coltrain says it will likely be at least a week before they have an idea of what impact the wintry weather has had this week. He says to know the full extent of the impact, we will likely have to wait until harvest time.