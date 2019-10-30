“Cold Weather Rule” to begin November 1st for Kansas utility companies

The Kansas Corporation Commission announces this year’s Cold Weather Rule will begin on November 1st.

The Cold Weather Rule is designed to help families who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months. Utility companies in the Sunflower State are prohibited from disconnecting a customer’s service when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 35 degrees within a 48-hour period.

The rule also mandates utlitiy companies offer a 12-month payment plan for customers to maintain or re-establish service. But, it’s also up to the customer to apply for assistance and reach out to the electric company and make those arrangements.

For more information on the Cold Weather Rule, you can click here.