Cold Weather Rule helps those in need

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The cold weather rule prevents an investor owned utility in the show-me state from shutting off someone’s gas or electric service from November 1st through March 31st on days when the temperature goes below 32 degrees.

Area electric co-ops aren’t in the same classification and don’t have to adhere to that law.

But Jeff Hull, General Manager of Barton County Electric Co-Op, says his organization follows that rule anyway.

“We, we always work with our members throughout the year whether it be during the cold season or hot season or in the shoulder months as we call them in between when there’s not much heating or cooling required, uh yes we basically work with out members on a daily basis uh they can make arrangements.”

Hull says Barton County has over 6,500 meters