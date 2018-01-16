Cold Weather Car Theft

Warming your car up in the morning and leaving it unattended could lead to it being stolen.



This is considered by police to be a crime of opportunity. A thief sees a vehicle running with its lights on and takes it. Joplin Police Captain Trevor Duncan has tips for people who warm up their car in the morning cold.



“We recommend either investing in remote start that will be disabled if someone tries to take it without a key, or we recommend having a secondary key to at least lock the vehicle. Regardless, the person should still monitor the vehicle,” says Trevor Duncan.



Duncan said this sort of theft is a pretty regular occurrence and the police department sees it peak on extra cold mornings or the first cold morning within an extended period of time.

